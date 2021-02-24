STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 345.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.