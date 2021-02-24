STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 345.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.
STAG opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.
In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
