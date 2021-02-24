SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 650,422 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 400,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

