SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $39,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. 9,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

