Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.70.

SQ opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.95. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.