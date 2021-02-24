Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $181.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Square stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

