SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 1,406 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPSC opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

