SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 1,406 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SPSC opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
