Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

