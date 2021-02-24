Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 13.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.49. 1,009,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 531,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

