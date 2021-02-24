Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SII stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.25 million and a P/E ratio of 44.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

