Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) stock opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of £151.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.01. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.10).
Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Company Profile
