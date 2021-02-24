Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) stock opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of £151.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.01. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.10).

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

