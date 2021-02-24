Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.56 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after buying an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

