Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

SRC traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,799. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.56 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

