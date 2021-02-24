Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,135. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

