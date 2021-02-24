Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPR traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 80,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,135. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

