Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Spire stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

