Sphere Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $5,749.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.81 or 0.99763681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00136810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003721 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

