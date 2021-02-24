SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Down 1.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $55.51. Approximately 72,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 109,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

