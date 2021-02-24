SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF alerts:

EWX stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $55.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.