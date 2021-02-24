SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.40

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after buying an additional 151,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

