SparksPay Price Tops $0.0087 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $82,338.09 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,511,159 coins and its circulating supply is 9,427,263 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

