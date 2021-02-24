Southwest Gas (SWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.