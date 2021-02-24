Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 289,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,350. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.