Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soliton.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Soliton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soliton stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 12,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $290.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

