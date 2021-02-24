SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.58 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

