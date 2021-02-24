Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

