Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGL stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,406. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

