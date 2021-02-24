Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Trading Down 20%

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (CVE:SFT)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 167,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 483,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70.

Softrock Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals in Canada. The company explores for lithium, potash, diamonds, and cobalt. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on two wells in Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

