Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.81

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 270166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

