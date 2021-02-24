Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

SNAP stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $72.95.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snap by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

