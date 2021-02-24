Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

