Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 273.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 75,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

