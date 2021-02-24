Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

