Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.51, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

