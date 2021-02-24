Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.51, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $90.92.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
