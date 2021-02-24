SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

