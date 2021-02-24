SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
About SilverCrest Metals
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.