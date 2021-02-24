SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIL. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

