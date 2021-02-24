Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,515 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,459. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

