Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. 2,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

