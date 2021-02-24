Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.15.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.