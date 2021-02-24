Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,255 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

