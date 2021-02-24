Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 275,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

