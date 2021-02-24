Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 396,891 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,001,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.08. 508,470 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

