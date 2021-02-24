Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Sierra Wireless updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 26,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

