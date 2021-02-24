Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.65.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

