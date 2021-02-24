Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €46.43 ($54.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

