Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €46.43 ($54.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

