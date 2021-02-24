SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). SI-BONE reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SIBN stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $19,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

