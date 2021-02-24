Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.55

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $15.12. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 19,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

