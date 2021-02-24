Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $38.77 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.