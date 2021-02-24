ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 8.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares were down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 553,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,156,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShiftPixy stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ShiftPixy worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

