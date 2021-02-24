Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Earnings History for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

