Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.