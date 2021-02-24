Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $26.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SJR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $5,276,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

